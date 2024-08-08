Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 137,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,337. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

