Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

