Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHP
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 1.8 %
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primary Health Properties
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is a Dividend King?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.