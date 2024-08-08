Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,652.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

