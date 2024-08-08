Prime Medicine’s (PRME) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 568,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,361. The firm has a market cap of $526.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.21. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $5,250,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

