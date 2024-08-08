Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.7 %

Primo Water stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

