Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,826. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.