Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $167.77 and last traded at $168.80. 3,372,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,633,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.08.

Specifically, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,638 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average is $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.