ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.09

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 381838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACDC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. Research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

