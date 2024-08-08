Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Sells $17,433.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $17,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $223,549.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

