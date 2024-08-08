Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PGR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.18.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $218.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Progressive by 8.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.