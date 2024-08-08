Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $4.89 on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. Progyny has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.