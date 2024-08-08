Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.60.

PLD opened at $120.15 on Monday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

