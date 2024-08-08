ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,624,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,353,948 shares.The stock last traded at $73.65 and had previously closed at $78.54.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

