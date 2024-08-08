Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,271. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.