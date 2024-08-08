Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at Scotiabank

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $314.00 to $308.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.92.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.16. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

