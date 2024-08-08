Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

