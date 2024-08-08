PVH Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

PVH has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

NYSE PVH opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

