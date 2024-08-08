Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $5.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $538.29 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.20 and its 200-day moving average is $568.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

