Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.13. 528,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,761. Qualys has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

