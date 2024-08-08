QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 2.8% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.82. 1,288,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,420,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock worth $6,333,595 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

