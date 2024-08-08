Qubic (QUBIC) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $188.69 million and $2.01 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 108,929,085,179,650 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000016 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,951,224.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

