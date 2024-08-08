RA International Group (LON:RAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.35

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 5548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.38. The stock has a market cap of £13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

