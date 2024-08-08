Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) CEO Purchases $38,500.00 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,809.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,081. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

