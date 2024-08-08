Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at UBS Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.1 %

RPD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,532. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 178,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.