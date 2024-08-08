Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. 635,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

