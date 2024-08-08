Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $833.0 million-$837.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.6 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 635,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,147. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

