Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $833-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.15 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 270,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

