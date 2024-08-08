Raymond James Boosts Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$12.00

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PAY traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.41. 299,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,112. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$4.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of C$51.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payfare will post 0.724878 earnings per share for the current year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

