Raymond James Cuts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $311.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.33.

Corpay Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:CPAY traded up $15.39 on Thursday, hitting $285.67. The stock had a trading volume of 239,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.28. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

