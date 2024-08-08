RDA Financial Network Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,661 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.79. 1,051,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.