RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

LNT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 245,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

