RDA Financial Network Purchases 235 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,638 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $402.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

