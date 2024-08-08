RDA Financial Network Sells 2,330 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,538. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
