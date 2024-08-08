Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 8.84% of Reading International worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

