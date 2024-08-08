Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

7/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

7/11/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $258.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $214.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,784. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

