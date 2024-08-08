Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Reddit updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Reddit Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of RDDT traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17. Reddit has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,946,139.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 in the last ninety days.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

