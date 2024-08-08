Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $8.50. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 301 shares.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $460.77 million, a P/E ratio of -719,000.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

