Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 609,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,074,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 137,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies Profile

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 176,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,619. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.