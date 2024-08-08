Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 228.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Rezolute stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 57,124 shares of company stock worth $220,314 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

