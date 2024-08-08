RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $36.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNG. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

