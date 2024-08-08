Robert W. Baird Increases Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $58.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on O. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

