Robert W. Baird Raises Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $54.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Fluor stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Fluor has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

