Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $36.64. 4,138,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,383,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Roblox Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

