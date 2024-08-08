Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.97.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 25.3 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.