Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STGW. Benchmark decreased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.72.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

