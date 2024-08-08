Roth Mkm Lowers Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $2.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.94% from the stock’s current price.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of Energy Vault stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 142,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $132.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $73,319 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

