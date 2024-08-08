Roth Mkm Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $20.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 1,237,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.