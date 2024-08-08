Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

