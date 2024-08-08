Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target to $9.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

RYAM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 903,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $490.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

