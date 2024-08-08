Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $106.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 969,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,641. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after acquiring an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.